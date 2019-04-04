Got a News Tip?
April 04, 2019 Food & Drink » Picks

Rosé season 

Spring is finally here. There is rain in the forecast, but it's more of a sprinkle than a downpour. As the sun heats up your world, it's kind of the perfect weather for a nice glass of chilled rosé. Chamisal Vineyards' Edna Valley rosé is just the ticket! On a recent birthday-themed Edna Valley wine tasting excursion, Chamisal was our first stop—so you know that what I tasted and liked wasn't coated in wine-drunk yet! Several of us left with a bottle of the rosé, which is aged in stainless steel tanks and imbued with the clay soil that Edna Valley is famed for. It's clean, bright, and dry (thank goodness) with a creamy mouthfeel—and it goes perfectly with scallops and shrimp. At least, it did go perfectly with scallops and shrimp, homemade pasta with alfredo sauce, and roasted asparagus and tomatoes on a recent weekend. Yeah. My friends and I don't mess around with our weekend meals. I'd say you might not be able to make a meal that this rosé doesn't go with. Also, it's probably fine to just sit out in the sun and drink it—no food required!

Chamisal Edna Valley rosé, $28, available in the tasting room at 7525 Orcutt Road in San Luis Obispo. Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham always drinks the wine before dinner is ready. Send comments to clanham@newtimesslo.com.

