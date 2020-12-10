Got a News Tip?
December 10, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Roots Gallery Design Company presents Art Fair[well] 2020 

By

The Roots Gallery Design Company in Los Osos hosts an intimate and socially distanced one-day exhibit to commemorate the end of the year, Art Fair[well] 2020, on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. COVID-19 safety precautions will be adhered to, and masks will be required during the event. Admission to the exhibit is free.

Featured artists in the exhibit include Charlie Rugg, Derek Schultz, and Ashley Foreman, while featured artisans, local businesses, and other vendors include Josh Carmichael Plants, Tyler Lawyer Custom Surfboards, Kellan Oldenkamp Metal, Brian Cully Pottery, Bliss River Organics, SLO Hemp Co., and Hive Brand Jewelry.

Guests of the event can also look forward to hearing live music, provided by two solo artists, Elizabeth Etta and James Rivers. Food will also be available for purchase on-site, provided by Milanes Cafe.

The Roots Gallery Design Company is located at 2216 Sunset Drive, Los Osos. Call (805) 455-5476 to find out more details about Art Fair[well] 2020. Δ

