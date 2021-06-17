Roots Gallery Design Co. in Los Osos presents new duo exhibit, Humans, showcasing artists Charlie Rugg and Jordan Quintero 

Jordan Quintero, founder of Roots Gallery Design Co., teamed up with oil painter Charlie Rugg for a new contemporary fine art exhibition, Humans, which premiered at the Los Osos gallery on June 12. This duo show is described as a collection of "mixed media musings on the deeper elements of humanity," where "relationships—with the self, with the gaze, with the environment—take center stage," according to the exhibit's website.

Humans is presented in conjunction with the San Luis Obispo Arts Council's Art About Town: Los Osos program and also highlights additional artworks provided by Katia Innis, Brian Reynolds, Kellan Oldenkamp, and Hive Brand Jewelry. Admission to view the exhibit is free. Call (805) 455-5476 or visit jordanquintero.com to find out more about the show and its featured artists. Roots Gallery Design Co. is located at 2216 Sunset Drive, Los Osos. Δ