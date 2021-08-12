Room for Cream Films premieres new short at Maven in Cayucos 

Maven, a new leather studio and boutique in Cayucos, is hosting a short film screening event on Friday, Aug. 20, starting at 7 p.m. with an opening reception (the screening is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.). The film being shown, The Advertisement, was written by Maven's owner, Emma Thieme, and directed by Alex Raban, co-founder of Room for Cream Films.

Light refreshments and wine will be provided during the reception, in which guests will also have the opportunity to view the venue's various leather items and painting installations on display. For more info on Maven, visit mavenleather.com. The boutique is located at 146 N. Ocean Ave., Cayucos.

To find out more about Room for Cream Films, a SLO-based production company led by Raban and fellow local filmmaker Jenny Gosnell, visit roomforcreamfilms.com. Δ