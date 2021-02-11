Got a News Tip?
February 11, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Rise up 

Thanks to Glen Starkey for printing so many of the lyrics to Ted Waterhouse's "Woody's Ghost" ("Ted Waterhouse re-releases his timely political song, 'Woody's Ghost,' Jan. 28)! As Starkey points out, Waterhouse's musical reflections strike a timely chord. And lines like "I've seen mother's lose their babies and you know I wondered why" certainly show us that, no matter how much some things seem to change, some things certainly remain the same. Maybe it's time for Woody Guthrie to stop turning in his grave, as the song suggests, and, instead, rise up singing. If for some reason he can't make it to the gig, I'm pretty sure Ted Waterhouse can cover for him.

Walt Langford

San Luis Obispo

