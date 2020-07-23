Got a News Tip?
July 23, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

RISE announces sixth annual Wine, Women, and Shoes benefit 

By

A virtual iteration of Wine, Women, and Shoes, an annual fundraiser to support RISE San Luis Obispo, will take place on Sept. 13. The broadcast will include a fashion show, silent and live auctions, and boutique shopping experiences for viewers to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. Proceeds of the virtual event will benefit RISE programs that support survivors of sexual assault and abuse and intimate partner violence.

Beginning in August, guests will have the option to purchase Watch Party packages, which will include wine from local vineyards for viewers to enjoy during the wine-tasting segment of the program. Attendees will be able to access the broadcast through Facebook and YouTube.

"While COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in our plans, we hope you'll join us in celebrating our collective resilience with a little wine and fun," Jane Pomeroy, executive director of RISE, said in a press release. "With your support, RISE will continue to serve survivors, their families, and loved ones in San Luis Obispo County for years to come."

Tickets to Wine, Women, and Shoes are free, and guests can register online in advance at winewomenandshoes.com/rise. Δ

