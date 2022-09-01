RIP, nuclear power 

For the past 40-plus years we have been sitting on a nuclear time bomb. Nature has kindly provided us with a foreseeable future of what is in store for us—Fukushima, Chernobyl, Three Mile Island—and spared us from having to bear witness firsthand to her undeniable superpowers.

These events happened despite all the precautions and preparations by renowned experts of the time. There is no putting the genie back in the bottle. The safest nuclear power is 93 million miles away and spills out as sunshine.

Now is not the time to test the fickle finger of fate and put a sick, dying, decrepit Diablo Canyon Power Plant on life support.

Now is the time to thank our lucky stars that we can close this chapter of our lives with our wits about us and all the time, money, and resources we need to act responsively and with intent for a grand and glorious future for all.

Our option is not to waste precious time and resources on trying to delay the inevitability of certain death by playing chicken with Mother Nature. We know how that ends.

We had plenty of time to prepare for an exit plan and failed to meet that deadline. We are not going to get any more second chances. Odds are against us that an earthquake or some other natural disaster that is out of our control will trigger a catastrophic nuclear holocaust. We live on the San Andreas fault for heaven's sake. And the ring of fire is on fire. Are earthquakes preventable? Hell no!

So let's not act like it is never going to happen and instead take this precious time to really do something productive and make plans for a bright future, not a deadly disaster.

It is a fact: We are all aware that Diablo is living on borrowed time and it is just a matter of time before the inevitable happens. Diablo is done. All the experts can attest to that fact.

So let's do the right thing right now while we still can and come out ahead of the game. We need to honor the decommissioning agreement and put Diablo out of its misery. Right now. RIP.

Now let's take all the money, resources, $1.4 billion-plus that we would need to keep Diablo on life support and invest it in our future instead.

An "accident" at Diablo is going to set us back generations. Laying it to rest is going to give us a new lease on life for generations to come.

We trust you, Gov. Newsom, and are putting our lives and livelihoods in your hands. We want to live in peace and harmony with our environment and not in constant fear of a nuclear "accident" that no one is going to be able to prevent, fix, or recover from.

What does peace of mind cost? Please invest in that. We are worth it. You can trust us. Δ

