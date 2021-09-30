Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 30, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Riders of Justice 

By
click to enlarge HARD CASE Mads Mikkelsen (right) stars as Markus, a soldier whose wife was collateral damage in what might have been a targeted assassination of a criminal. With the help of three oddballs, Markus sets out to get retribution for his wife, in Riders of Justice. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ZENTROPA ENTERTAINMENTS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Zentropa Entertainments
  • HARD CASE Mads Mikkelsen (right) stars as Markus, a soldier whose wife was collateral damage in what might have been a targeted assassination of a criminal. With the help of three oddballs, Markus sets out to get retribution for his wife, in Riders of Justice.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Hulu

I've been wanting to see this since it was released in May, but it didn't come to local theaters. Now it's finally streaming for free with a Hulu subscription. Written and directed by Anders Thomas Jensen (Men & Chicken, Adam's Apples), it's a black comedy about four mismatched men trying to solve a possible murder.

Markus (Mads Mikkelsen) is a deployed soldier in Afghanistan who returns home to Denmark after his wife, Emma (Anne Birgitte), is killed and his daughter, Mathide (Andrea Heick Gadeberg), is injured in a train accident. At first, Markus accepts it was all a horrible accident, but then he's approached by Otto (Nikolaj Lie Kaas), another passenger on the train who believes it wasn't an accident at all. With the help of Otto's friends Lennart (Lars Brygmann) and Emmenthaler (Nicolas Bro), the four go after a criminal gang they believe is responsible.

Filled with deadpan humor, the film is also wonderfully constructed. Otto is a probabilities expert. He's been working on an algorithm that can predict future events. He believes with sufficient data, the program will prove there's no such thing as a coincidence. The entire story is set in motion by a series of seemingly disconnected events that like a line of dominos causes a chain reaction. It's pretty clever and well worth a watch. (in Danish and Arabic; 116 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

55 Fiction 2021: Find winners of the shortest story contest ever
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Resilience, restoration, and relaxation are the common threads in New Cuyama, an ideal day trip or weekend getaway Read More

  2. Prime concert season marches on with three big shows at the Fremont Theater Read More

  3. Central Coast astronomer and former NASA scientist pens new activity book for children Read More

  4. Copshop Read More

  5. Clickbait Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation