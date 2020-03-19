Ride-On transportation available 

Ride-On will continue to provide door-to-door transportation throughout San Luis Obispo County during the coronavirus crisis. We have lowered our regular rates. We can provide rides for children, seniors, veterans, individuals in wheelchairs, low-income residents, and the general public. For the safety of the public and our drivers, we will not transport individuals with symptoms such as a fever. Call Ride-On at (805) 541-8747 to set up a ride.

Mark Shaffer

executive director, Ride-On Transportation

San Luis Obispo