Retail businesses in SLO County reopen 

In line with the second stage of California's Resilience Roadmap, retail businesses are able to open their doors but are responsible to implement whatever safety measures they feel are necessary.

General Store Paso Robles in downtown Paso welcomed customers at 11 a.m. on May 27.

Owner Joeli Yaguda said reopening the brick-and-mortar to the public was a wonderful experience within just the first hour.

"The reception has been very kind. Our first two guests had forgotten their masks and we have masks available for people, so that was wonderful," she said.

The General Store did make some changes in order to keep their customers and employees safe. Yaguda said they reduced their hours to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., which was a tough call to make after being closed for 2 1/2 months.

"But it feels like the responsible thing to do, so we can make sure we have a really good handle on cleaning and maintaining a super safe space," she said.

Yaguda and co-owners Erin Stuck and Jillian Waters are also concentrating on messaging their safety measures to their customers.

Stickers in various parts of the store say, "Taking Care of Each Other. 6 Feet Apart."

"We've really focused on a positive and joyful message, like we get to be together again, let's just be careful," Yaguda said.

The women are also implementing face-mask use for employees and customers. It was an easy decision for the owners to make because they all have compromised immune systems.

"I'm a cancer survivor, one of my partners had Lyme disease, and our third partner is in the age group that is at risk," she said. "So for all three of us, we've been having this discussion about work from the day we decided to close."

What it comes down to, she said, is the owners love their customers and their team and don't want to put anybody at risk.

The General Store Paso Robles is among the many other retail stores on the Central Coast that are making decisions to implement extra precautionary measures to keep the community safe.