Response to 'The NIMBY who stole Christmas' (Nov. 15) 

Non-SLOcal Chris McGuiness' poem of the NIMBY did not quite ring true.

For the NIMBY SLOcals took the correct route and did not dress like a shr ... (Let's just say they didn't need a disguise).

The Planning Commission was where the NIMBY SLOcals appealed.

Where the voices of the SLOcals are evaluated before being heard by the City Council.

And this is where the NIMBY SLOcals made their case to make the action null.

After hearing all the facts, the commission agreed the planned action did not fit.

But from Whovilles up north and Whovilles down south came the non-SLOcals who on the council sit.

"It's the children who must be protected," was their cry,

The only danger to the children was the disharmony this vote caused the city.

For the slim majority on the council unashamed by their bias

Voted to side with their non-SLOcal clique.

The yuppie locals thought this was grand

But will eventually see it is not what they had planned.

Continued sprawl to the south and west,

Canyons where once streets listed.

They will be left to loathe their mistakes for "anytown" will be where San Luis Obispo once existed.

Terry Mohan

San Luis Obispo