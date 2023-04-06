Residents in Arroyo Grande prepare for a city-wide beautification event called 'We Heart AG' 

Arroyo Grande is anticipating spring cleaning, and the community is looking forward to it.

So much so, that residents call it "We Heart AG".

"I was hearing from a lot of people that they wanted to volunteer in some capacity but didn't have full time to commit because they have families and careers," said Arroyo Grande City Councilmember Kristen Barneich.

Barneich founded We Heart AG in 2018 and helmed its 2019 version, too, until the pandemic hit in 2020. The city-wide event will return on April 23 for the first time since the shutdown, but under new leadership in the form of organizer Kendra Paulding.

RETURN TO DUST Arroyo Grande locals get ready to clean, paint, fix, and plant once more on April 23 just like they did in 2018 and 2019 before COVID-19 shut down public gatherings.

We Heart AG is a series of community-driven city improvement tasks involving cleaning up, tree planting, and small-scale infrastructure maintenance. Interested volunteers can visit weheartag.com to sign up for activities like cleaning up the local cemetery and Arroyo Grande High School, rebuilding the perimeter fence of the community garden at Elm Street Park, and repainting a handball court. They will meet at Heritage Square Park at 8 a.m. and work until noon.

Barneich told New Times that she originally started the event with a team of eight people who reached out to nonprofits like the local rotary club, 5 Cities Dog Park Association, and Arroyo Grande In Bloom. She devised the activities with these groups that volunteers could sign up for. Each task aims to appoint 10 volunteers who are guided by team leaders. New organizer Paulding's husband, 4th District Supervisor Jimmy Paulding, will lead the Arroyo Grande Creek cleanup.

"I wanted people to drive by the tree they planted or fence they set up and say, 'Hey, I took part in that,'" Barneich said. "They can connect with different nonprofits. So later, if they realize they do have more time, they can get involved with them."

For this year's event, Barneich stepped aside because of time constraints that came with running two businesses and City Council duties. Paulding told New Times that despite the 10-person cap per activity, there's always room for more.

"We can make new projects if you really want to help," she said.

We Heart AG is sponsored by Do Good Grants. It's the organization's second time sponsoring the event. Community members can donate to the grant, but We Heart AG also generates funds through other ways.

"Timbre Winery in the Village is going to donate a part of their proceeds from their Tunes at Timbre event," Paulding said. "We can purchase more supplies like plants and paints with that."

Paulding added that We Heart AG has plans to grow, too. If the event is popular, organizers hope to expand to more South County areas in the fall like Nipomo and Oceano.

"We take a lot of pride in Arroyo Grande and we want to take the time to make our home look the best," she said. "Many hands make light work."

Fast facts

• The San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury is looking for members. The selection process will determine 19 grand jurors and 11 alternates for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Written applications are due on April 14. Potential candidates can download the application at slo.courts.ca.gov/general-information/jury-service/grand-jury/grand-jury-application. They can also pick up physical copies from Room 224 at the SLO Superior Court Jury Services department at 1050 Monterey St. or by calling (805) 706-3611.

• Creek Lands Conservation celebrates 40 years with a ribbon cutting outside the SLO Museum of Art on April 21 at 5 p.m. An anniversary reception inside the museum afterward will commemorate its beginning—raising salmon in Avila Bay and educating the public about habitat enhancement within waterways. RSVP at my805tix.com/e/creeklands40.

• SLO Legal Assistance Foundation received a new legal director on March 30. Following predecessor Stephanie Barclay's exit, former Staff Attorney Kevin Green assumed the role. SLOLAF provides legal representation and assistance to vulnerable members of the community. In her public announcement, Barclay said that Green will continue to improve the organization's civil law programs. Δ

