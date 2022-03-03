Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 03, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Renovation project at Strother Park's basketball court includes new mural 

By

A restoration project at Strother Park's basketball court in Arroyo Grande is set to be completed before the end of March. The project was initiated by local student Noah Pick, who pitched it to the Arroyo Grande City Council as a way "to remedy the lack of suitable outdoor basketball courts in Arroyo Grande to play on during the pandemic and the lack of indoor courts due to closures," according to press materials.

The renovations include the resurfacing, painting, and installation of new backboards and rims, and a new 4,700-square-foot mural designed by Pick. The colorful mural will depict elements of Arroyo Grande's geography, as was approved through the Arroyo Grande Public Art review process.

The restoration project is described as a collaboration between Pick, local entrepreneur Trevor Weiger, the city of Arroyo Grande, and Project Backboard. For info on how to donate to the project and volunteer opportunities, email agrec@arroyogrande.org. Strother Park is located at 1150 Huasna Road, Arroyo Grande. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. In a bid to secure funds for housing, homeless jazz singer Deborah Gilmore plays the Fremont Theater on March 10 Read More

  2. New pop-up exhibit in Paso Robles showcases symbolic and meditative art Read More

  3. PCPA's As You Like It is downright lovable Read More

  4. Glasshead Studio holds mosaic mirror workshop Read More

  5. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation