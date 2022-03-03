Renovation project at Strother Park's basketball court includes new mural 

A restoration project at Strother Park's basketball court in Arroyo Grande is set to be completed before the end of March. The project was initiated by local student Noah Pick, who pitched it to the Arroyo Grande City Council as a way "to remedy the lack of suitable outdoor basketball courts in Arroyo Grande to play on during the pandemic and the lack of indoor courts due to closures," according to press materials.

The renovations include the resurfacing, painting, and installation of new backboards and rims, and a new 4,700-square-foot mural designed by Pick. The colorful mural will depict elements of Arroyo Grande's geography, as was approved through the Arroyo Grande Public Art review process.

The restoration project is described as a collaboration between Pick, local entrepreneur Trevor Weiger, the city of Arroyo Grande, and Project Backboard. For info on how to donate to the project and volunteer opportunities, email agrec@arroyogrande.org. Strother Park is located at 1150 Huasna Road, Arroyo Grande. Δ