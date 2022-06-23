Renewable is doable 

Nuclear power advocate Ellie Ripley doubts that California's energy grid has ever managed to meet 100 percent of demand with renewable energy. ("A hundred percent renewable energy for how long?" June 16).

It happened on May 2, 2022. After I cited that fact in my June 2 Rhetoric & Reason column ("Diablo's long goodbye"), I originally wrote—but New Times cut:

"So yes, as it turns out, contrary to the constant drumbeat of Diablo's last-ditch defenders who reach back to the 1980s to launch vintage attacks against renewable energy, that is a thing that can be done."

Ms. Ripley's letter noted that the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow all the time. Absent from this aging argument were words like "energy efficiency," "energy storage," and "demand response."

Interested readers can learn the meaning of these terms and why they are important in any discussion of modern day energy production by reading "Three Myths About Renewable Energy and the Grid, Debunked" in the journal of the Yale School of the Environment, which also relates the fact that "diversified renewable portfolios don't fail as massively, lastingly, or unpredictably as big thermal power stations."

Also worth a read: "A 100 percent renewable grid isn't just feasible, it's already happening," by Joe Romm.

Andrew Christie

director

Santa Lucia Chapter of the Sierra Club