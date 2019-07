Cast members of the History Channel's Knight Fight will perform full-contact combat shows during the 35th annual Central Coast Renaissance Festival, which takes place at Laguna Lake Park on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21. Each demonstration includes performers using real steel weapons and plated armor.

For the full schedule of events and more information, visit ccrenfaire.com. The park is located at 504 Madonna Road, SLO. Δ