SCI-FI SLEUTH After the woman he loves goes missing, Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) begins revisiting his own memories over and over in an attempt to find clues and track her whereabouts, in Reminiscence.

What's it rated? PG-13

When? 2021

Where's it showing? HBO Max, and in theaters (check local theater listings)

Lisa Joy (co-creator and executive producer of HBO's Westworld) helms this sci-fi thriller, which marks the writer-director's feature film debut. The film takes place in Miami, during a not so far-fetched future where climate change has caused the oceans to rise and flood the city.

The imagery is pretty neat, as the tops of Miami's skyscrapers are still visible over the ocean. It reminded me of the flooded New York scenery in Spielberg's underrated masterpiece, A.I. Artificial Intelligence (in fact, please go do yourself a favor and watch that instead). This semi-apocalyptic setting is the most interesting aspect of Reminiscence, but the script is unfortunately not on par.

The premise is intriguing though: Hugh Jackman plays Nick Bannister, who works for a company that allows customers to relive nostalgic memories from the past, as a way of escaping the dreary present. After the woman he loves, only referred to as Mae (Rebecca Ferguson, who also worked with Jackman in The Greatest Showman), goes missing, Bannister begins revisiting his own memories over and over in an attempt to find clues and track her current whereabouts.

I think I would have enjoyed Reminiscence more if it wasn't so exposition-heavy, especially within the dialogue and Jackman's constant narration (which feels unnecessary, and condescending at times). Maybe they'll release a cut without narration someday, a la the director's cut of Blade Runner, which removed Harrison Ford's lambasted voiceovers (by now, many have forgotten the original cut even had narration).

While its visuals are certainly memorable, the overall experience of watching Reminiscence is ironically forgettable. (148 min.) Δ