March 09, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Religion, government don't mix with end-of-life matters 

While there is very little that I agree on with Rhetoric & Reason opinion writer John Donegan, I do wish to expand on his Feb. 16 column concerning assisted suicide ("Government intervention in end-of-life care is not a good thing"). I agree with him that religion and government should have no role on decisions of personal choice/end-of-life matters. But I will take this one step further.

I firmly believe that if one's individually determined quality of life has deteriorated to the point that he/she no longer wishes to remain alive, he/she should have legal options at their disposal, and should not have to meet the threshold of needing to be diagnosed with six months or less to live as a deterrent. Not all persons feel the same about hanging onto one's last breath at all costs. The pain, suffering, loss of dignity, strain on family and finances are all too common for those coming down the home stretch. Why should I not be able to decide "enough is enough" and go out on my terms?

There looms down the road a tsunami—that being a severe lack of resources and facilities to handle the aging/dying baby boomer generation. I have no reason to believe the government or church is prepared to deal what is coming. Let my people go!

Rick Cohen

Avila Beach

    

