The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden (SLOBG) announced that collaborator Dawn Feuerberg will host the Full Moon Ceremony and Renewal Rituals on Monday, Aug. 31, from 7 to 9 p.m. Feuerberg will guide participants on how to use meditation and the full moon's light to increase creativity.

Admission is $55, and attendees can register in advance on the program's Eventbrite page. Call the SLOBG at (805) 541-1400 or visit slobg.org for more info. Δ