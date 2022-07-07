Reggae acts Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Common Kings, and Fortunate Youth play the Avila Beach Golf Resort on July 14 

Are you ready for the beach party of the year? Otter Productions, Inc. hosts Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Common Kings, and Fortunate Youth next Thursday, July 14, at the Avila Beach Golf Resort (gates at 4 p.m. and show at 5; all ages; $49.99 general or $143.50 Beach Balcony at tixr.com). That's a whole lot of mashed up reggae and more.

BEACH BASH Slightly Stoopid headlines a four-band reggae and more show at Avila Beach Golf Resort on July 14.

Straight out of Ocean Beach, headliner Slightly Stoopid was formed by multi-instrumentalists Kyle McDonald and Miles Doughty, who describe their music as "a fusion of folk, rock, reggae, and blues with hip-hop, funk, metal, and punk." This everything-but-the-kitchen-sink approach has served them well. They were originally signed by Bradley Nowell (of Sublime) to his Skunk Records while they were still in high school. Nine albums later, they're on top of the world.

Also, low ticket warning! The Rebelution show with Steel Pulse, Denm, and DJ Mackle on Sunday, Aug. 14, at Avila Beach Gold Resort is almost sold out ($60 general at tixr.com).

Big two at BarrelHouse Brew

Numbskull and Good Medicine have a couple of great shows lined up at BarrelHouse Brewing in Paso Robles this week.

FROM LA TO THE WORLD LA world fusion act Ozomatli plays BarrelHouse Brewing on July 8.

Urban Latino hip-hop act Ozomatli plays on Friday, July 8 (7 p.m.; all ages; $30 presale at goodmedicinepresents.com or $35 day of show). As their bio notes, "Ozomatli's music is as multifaceted as its members and influences. Meeting as young political activists and musicians, the original band formed in Los Angeles in 1995 to play a notorious urban-Latino-and-beyond collision of hip-hop and salsa, dancehall and cumbia, samba and funk, merengue and comparsa, East LA R&B and New Orleans second line, Jamaican ragga and Indian raga—all while following a key mantra: It will take you around the world by taking you around Los Angeles."

This is a super fun live act.

Country artist David Nail plays BarrelHouse Brewing on Saturday, July 9 (6 p.m.; all ages; $27 presale at goodmedicinepresents.com or $30 day of show). He hit the music scene running in 2002 with the release of his debut single "Memphis," and he's since released four studio albums and two No. 1 hits, "Let It Rain" and "Whatever She's Got."

All out at The Siren

The Siren's got a very big week ahead. First, don't forget about The Susan Ritchie Band as they release her new EP on Thursday, July 7 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). Amazing, sexy, bluesy songs that will stir your heart.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Michael Eivaz Photography

SURF'S UP Instrumental surf rock powerhouse Par Avion plays a free show at The Siren on July 8.

Surf rock act Par Avion plays The Siren on Friday, July 8 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). The band "builds upon the traditions of Southern California's reverb-heavy surf sound then takes a journey that touches upon a unique mix of flavors ranging from dance, Latin, and some good ol' garage to name a few," they explained.

On Saturday, July 9, check out Molly Ringwald Project Summertime '80s Party (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $25 at Eventbrite.com). This sextet creates a nostalgic '80s experience. According to the band, they want to "set themselves apart from the normal musical acts you see at clubs by putting on an actual show from beginning to end and not just getting through the songs, but really nailing them."

Local blues, Americana, rock, and jazz act The Taproots play a free afternoon show at The Siren on Sunday, July 10 (3:30 to 6:30 p.m.), celebrating their excellent debut album, Tales of Wonderland. Featuring singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tom Walters and award-winning vocalist Nicole Cassingham, they sing terrific harmonies.

Mozaic and Whiskey

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Rachel Baiman

UNAFRAID Festival Mozaic brings feminist singer-songwriter Rachel Baiman to SLO Brew Rock on July 9.

SLO Brew Rock has teamed with Festival Mozaic to present an evening with Americana singer-songwriter Rachel Baiman on Saturday, July 9 (7 p.m.; all ages; $20 at ticketweb.com). Baiman's 2017 debut, Shame, showcased the multi-instrumentalist's "fearless voice of the American female experience," according to press materials.

The free Rod & Hammer Ranch Whiskey Fest is scheduled for Sunday, July 10 (noon; all ages) with The Mark Adams Band (noon to 2 p.m.), The Salty Suites (2:30 to 4:30 p.m.), and Cuesta Ridge (5 to 7 p.m.) performing on the outdoor stage. Enjoy lasso tossing, mechanical bull rides, a petting zoo, axe throwing, games, and food and drink.

Also that evening, country artist Paul Cauthen with support by Charles Wesley Godwin is scheduled to play, but the show is sold out.

New single!

Ever since I heard singer-songwriters Holly Lewis and Ynana Rose had teamed up and been practicing together, I've been eagerly awaiting the results, and they're here in the form of their debut single, "Simplify," a lovely, melodic song with a breezy island sound and stunning vocal harmonies.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Frank Lewis

TWO-GATHER Singer-songwriters Holly Lewis (left) and Ynana Rose have teamed up as Lewis & Rose, who just released their debut single and will play Puffers of Pismo on July 7 and Sensorio Filed of Light on July 9.

They're both fantastic songwriters and performers on their own, but together as Lewis & Rose, there's something special happening. They're calling the song "an acoustic summer pop jam about simplifying this crazy thing called life. We're all moving fast and it's a true challenge to make space for what is most meaningful. There comes a time when 'more' won't satisfy ... and it's time to simplify!"

Co-produced and engineered by Damon Castillo, it features congas by Tim Costa, slide guitar by Dominic Castillo, and bass and "all the right jam" by Damon Castillo, according to Lewis & Rose.

"We're both musicians and moms, we both have families and properties and animals and jobs," they said. "In order to pursue what we love—music—we have to keep this mantra of 'simplify' in our minds, hearts, and calendar. This song is an anthem for living that feels real and true and timely for us, and we hope it does for you too."

Visit linktr.ee/lewisandrose to hear and buy, or see them live. Lewis & Rose play Puffers of Pismo on Thursday, July 7 (7 to 9 p.m.), and Sensorio Field of Light in Paso on Saturday, July 9 (7 to 10 p.m.).

More music ...

Concerts in the Plaza continues this week with beergrass act The Mother Corn Shuckers and opening act Dulcie Taylor on Friday, July 8, in Mission Plaza (4:30 p.m.; all ages; free). The Corn Shuckers a straight-up blast of Kentucky fried energy, and Taylor is an gifted singer-songwriter tackling timely topics.

Upside Ska plays the Point San Luis Lighthouse on Saturday, July 9 ($25 to $40 at my805tix.com). They play old school Jamaican ska and feature a phat 8-piece band with a full horn section. Δ

