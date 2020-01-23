Regarding 'Justice for Bubs' (Jan. 16) 

Let me begin by saying that the Regalia/Manford family have my sincerest sympathies for the loss of their beloved family member Bubbers. Reading the story in New Times ("Justice for Bubs," Jan. 16) was heartbreaking, and I cannot imagine how horrible the experience was for this family. To see your own pet gunned down before your eyes and fear that you yourself might be shot must have been terrifying for these people. It was shocking to me just reading about it.

I was raised to respect police officers, and I am married to a former peace officer. But not everyone is cut out for the job, and officer Josh Walsh has clearly demonstrated that he cannot perform appropriately under pressure. He needlessly killed an innocent animal and could easily have killed a person. Mr. Regalia is making a valid point when he states that there were other options open to officer Walsh. This tragedy did not have to happen. These people were on their own property and so was their dog, and yet they were the victims of someone whose job it is to protect them.

It's also difficult for me to understand how, after four months, this is still under investigation. This family deserves some honest answers and an end to this nightmare. If the SLO Police Department thinks that time will lessen the public's interest in this, they are very wrong. I know that I will never forget reading this article and the horror of Bubber's death.

Colleen Ray

Morro Bay