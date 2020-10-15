Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 15, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Reelect Vessely 

Port San Luis has a long history of providing a safe harbor and essential services to the Central Coast. Bob Vessely embraces the vision of the port district's founders to become economically viable while serving the public.

As a hub for coastal activities along the central and south coast of San Luis Obispo County, Port San Luis offers residents and visitors a variety of recreational, educational, and commercial opportunities; including dining, fishing, water sports, safe beaches, camping, and hiking.

Prior to serving on the Port San Luis Harbor District Commission, Bob was instrumental in the effort to restore the Port San Luis Lighthouse. As Harbor District Commissioner, he has worked hard to improve harbor facilities, expand visitor services and ensure the continued success of the commercial businesses at the port. Bob traveled to Washington, D.C., to promote support for the harbor and the repair of the breakwater. He works cooperatively with Avila Beach and other district communities on issues impacting the port. Bob continues to provide balanced, dedicated leadership to ensure the long-term vitality of Port San Luis for all its users.

Reelect Bob Vessely to the Port San Luis Harbor District.

Jim Patterson

Former SLO County supervisor

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Why? Read More

  2. Myth busting II Read More

  3. A path forward Read More

  4. Residents can accelerate Grover Beach momentum by voting for F-20 Read More

  5. Sweaty SLO politics Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation