Reduce energy costs and utility bill fluctuations this summer 

We understand no one likes energy bills that are higher than expected. Heat waves are causing customers to crank up their AC, which can lead to higher summer energy bills.

PG&E does not add any markup on the energy we buy for our customers' use. What we pay, you pay. Yet, the market prices for energy supply costs, which account for about half of a customer's monthly electric bill, are expected to be about 75 percent higher this summer compared to last year.

Customers can take simple steps to improve energy efficiency in their home to help reduce energy usage and lower costs and sign up for programs to avoid bill surprises as the mercury rises.

• Pre-cool the home: Use the AC in the morning or overnight.

• Set thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, health permitting, when home.

• Change air filters regularly: A dirty air filter makes the AC system work harder, using more energy.

• Close window coverings: Keep blinds and curtains closed to prevent the sun's rays from heating the home.

• Enroll in free programs including Bill Forecast Alerts and Budget Billing to spread energy costs evenly throughout the year.

For more tips on how to save this summer, visit pge.com/summer.

Teresa Alvarado

vice president

PG&E South Bay & Central Coast Region