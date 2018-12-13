Red and green and spicy all over 

All I want for the holidays is a dozen tamales! On Dec. 15, Helen Daurio will host an authentic tamale-making class at the DANA Adobe Cultural Center, so get ready to learn a new and useful skill that will benefit everyone in close proximity to your kitchen! Learn everything you need to make delicious tamales just in time for the holidays. The class will offer the opportunity to learn how to make fresh masa and proper wrapping techniques, different tamale fillings (such as chicken or cheese), and red or green chile sauces. The best part? Students will be able to take home a dozen of their homemade tamales after class. That means you can knock out a dozen holiday gifts in one spicy afternoon!

For tickets and to RSVP, call (805) 929-5679. Class is held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Dana Adobe is located at 671 S. Oakglen Ave. in Nipomo. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is a spicy meatball at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.