Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 06, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Reality check 

In "Translation Equation" (April 22), we were treated to a quotation from Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board Member Chris Arend:

"The rule is when you address the board ... you can address the board in English. You do not address the board in Spanish, which none of us understand."

Let's unpack that.

According to the 2019 census (the most recent data I could get for Paso), Paso Robles was 38 percent Hispanic or Latino. It was 57.3 percent white alone.

Furthermore, the 2019 California census reported the state was 39.4 percent Hispanic or Latino, and merely 36.5 percent white alone.

Trends suggest that the Hispanic or Latino percentages have gone up since 2019.

Yet, the school district does not seem to prioritize having a board that represents its community. Instead, it tells the community to bend to the will of a certain group. A group that doesn't seem to be willing to take reality into consideration.

I suppose that's just the way things are. Even when Paso Robles has blown up with wineries and vineyards, and it seems like there's an underserved population in the school district working hard to keep them going. It's clear who's in charge and what they won't value.

Mexicans matter. Latinos matter. Chicanos matter. Hispanics matter.

That's a fact. And another fact is that what you do about itspeaks volumes about your character.

Thank you for all your hard work, Yessenia Echevarria of Paso People's Action and Mujeres de Accion! Si se puede!

Rachel S. Bird

Nipomo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Housing first Read More

  2. Waterspiracy Read More

  3. Now it's tantrum time Read More

  4. A republic in peril Read More

  5. Mother of Exiles Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation