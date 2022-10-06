Real Men Wear Pink raises funds, awareness for breast cancer one mimosa at a timeFast fact 

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO BY SIMON MERCADO PHOTOGRAPHY

COMMUNITY SUPPORT Volunteers help serve food at last year’s Brunch, Bubbles, and Boobs, the annual fundraiser held by Real Men Wear Pink, a group of community leaders that helps increase breast cancer awareness.

During the day, Tom Becker works as a senior project manager for Kadco Construction in Pismo Beach. But catch him after hours, and he's doing more than overseeing home remodels—he's raising awareness for breast cancer. Becker is a local representative for Real Men Wear Pink, a group of community leaders who work to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research for the American Cancer Society.

He said the organization focuses on getting as many people as possible to gain awareness not only in identifying symptoms of breast cancer, but also "getting your mammograms and staying up on all of that because early detection is key" when it comes to survival.

Four years ago, Becker was approached by a representative from the American Cancer Society who had an offer—to become one of the Real Men and spread awareness for breast cancer. Following the cancer diagnoses of several loved ones, Becker felt motivated to accept the position.

click to enlarge

"Everything kind of just came together at once and really gave me a sense that if I could do something and be part of it and help find those cures or bring awareness to that early enough stage that it doesn't become life threatening. If I could do my small part," Becker said.

Now Becker works with a team to organize fundraising events during October, such as the upcoming Brunch, Bubbles, and Boobs event on Oct. 9 at the Pismo Moose Lodge from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fundraiser aims to raise $20,000 this year to donate to cancer research.

Event organizer Valerie Mercado said that the group raised $15,000 last year and sold out so quickly that they had to turn people away.

"And if you could have seen or been there last year, there was a huge amount of love in that room. And hugging and embracing. And when people tell their stories, and you know that it resonates with that crowd—there was nothing more powerful," Mercado said. "And so that is the moment when all the hard work—and you know, because we literally do it all voluntarily—and that's when you know that you've done good in the world and that's better than any job."

The upcoming event will not only feature brunch and mimosas but will also include speakers ranging from cancer survivors to oncologists to provide information and support to attendees.

"I want people to walk away from our event, one, having a good time; two, feeling great that they supported an amazing cause," Becker said. "But three and most importantly to me, ... they walk away with some knowledge, so when something doesn't feel right, whether it's the way you're feeling or [finding a lump], you're the first person that needs to say, 'Hey, I need to get this checked out.'"

While October is the only month officially designated for breast cancer awareness, that doesn't stop Becker from getting the word out.

"So even though October is mainly known for being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I'll talk to anybody about any type of cancer at any time," Becker said.

To promote Real Men Wear Pink, which has raised more than $40 million nationally since its inception in 2013, Becker will wear pink for the entirety of the month of October. It's not only in honor of the women affected by breast cancer, but to also raise awareness of the fact that men can also be affected by breast cancer.

"Every man out there has a mother, and whether it's your wife going through it, a friend going through it," Becker said, "[it's important] that there is awareness, there are people out there that are thinking about it. And there's there's places that they can go to or turn to for help assistance."

To purchase tickets for Brunch, Bubbles, and Boobs, find the event on Eventbrite. For information on Real Men Wear Pink, visit cancer.org/involved/fundraise/real-men-wear-pink.html. Δ

Shwetha Sundarrajan can be reached at shewtha@newtimesslo.com.