Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 22, 2019 Opinion » Letters

Ready for a losing battle? 

It's notable that talk show host Andy Caldwell–apparently a candidate for the GOP nomination in our district–told New Times he "hadn't planned on running for Congress but was urged on by GOP leaders in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties." Recall that it was Ventura ranching and medical device special interests that helped bankroll Justin "Let's Talk" Fareed's many failed campaigns against Salud Carbajal. Hey, Ventura Republicans can't even win in their own county. U.S. Rep. Julia Brownly from the 26th District won 60 percent of the vote in 2018. They must have money to burn.

Todd Katz

San Luis Obispo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Statewide rent control Read More

  2. Stoking the fires of division Read More

  3. A parade of asshats Read More

  4. Saving the future Read More

  5. More questions than answers Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation