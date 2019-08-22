Ready for a losing battle? 

It's notable that talk show host Andy Caldwell–apparently a candidate for the GOP nomination in our district–told New Times he "hadn't planned on running for Congress but was urged on by GOP leaders in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties." Recall that it was Ventura ranching and medical device special interests that helped bankroll Justin "Let's Talk" Fareed's many failed campaigns against Salud Carbajal. Hey, Ventura Republicans can't even win in their own county. U.S. Rep. Julia Brownly from the 26th District won 60 percent of the vote in 2018. They must have money to burn.

Todd Katz

San Luis Obispo