September 03, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Reach beyond 

Talk to people from the Women's March, and SLO Police Chief Deanna Cantrell was a hero. Talk to people from the Black Lives Matter marches, and she wasn't. (It's hard to imagine the Women's March getting teargased.)

Can police reach beyond their own identity to imagine someone else's? The chilling version is white Kenosha, Wisconsin, cops in armored personnel carriers telling a group of white assault-rifle-carrying "militia"—including Kyle Rittenhouse—"We appreciate you guys, we really do," shortly before Rittenhouse guns down BLM protesters. More chilling still, with Rittenhouse identified by witnesses as the shooter, they let him walk away.

James Papp

SLO

