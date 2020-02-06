Re-elect Debbie Arnold 

I have known Debbie Arnold for many years. She is an excellent SLO County supervisor.

She is opposed to the excess taxation of her constituents.

She is prudent and stands against wasteful spending of our tax dollars.

She supported the Prado Day Center, which provides services for the homeless in San Luis Obispo.

She has worked to protect our water supply from those sharks who would take over our water resources and sell them to outside markets.

In her role as a county supervisor, Debbie is honest, knowledgeable, and experienced. She is a proven performer who has repeatedly demonstrated she has the skills, expertise, and ability to do the job.

She is polite and respectful of the views and opinions of her constituents as well as her opponents.

She is a champion of private property rights. The right of the individual to own real property is what sets America apart from the rest of the world.

There is no private property in China, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela. The state owns and controls all the land.

Those who do not respect private property rights have but one objective and that is to take your real property from you as evidenced by the creek setback issue in Atascadero a few years back. They wanted to deny you the use of your own property—think about that!!!

Debbie Arnold is a proven performer who has all the skills to do her job as county supervisor, and shame on us if we don't re-elect her to that position.

John Texeira

Paso Robles