June 18, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Raytoons holds online drawing program for children 

By

Raytoons Comics and Games in Templeton will host an online drawing program for children, Drawing Wacky Animal 'Toons, starting Monday, July 6, and through Thursday, July 9. Classes will run from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. each day. Throughout the program, students will learn how to draw various sorts of animals in a humorous "Sunday funnies" comic style. Participants will also learn how to use different warm-up drawing exercises to fuel their imagination.

Admission to join the program is $75. To find out more about the drawing classes, call (805) 546-3132 or email ray@raytoons.net. Δ

