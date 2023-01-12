Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary in Arroyo Grande seeks helping hands for donkey care 

In a county where horses rule ranches, longtime Arroyo Grande residents Carlen and Jim Eckford have dedicated their lives to the welfare of donkeys.

Starting with two pet donkeys in the early 2000s, the couple grew that care to include a series of rescues. Finally, in 2017, they registered as a nonprofit, and Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary was born.

"We're going to continue to do this because we bought a new property on Righetti Road [in San Luis Obispo], 46 acres. So, we'll have a lot of room for donkeys to run and for more rescues as they show up," Carlen said.

But their Tiffany Road property in Arroyo Grande is on the lookout for more volunteers to help the 14 donkeys and one mule on-site. Volunteers will feed, groom, and walk the animals, among other things.

"We have some great [volunteers] but not enough. We could have another 10 volunteers because we usually don't have volunteers who want to work very many days or hours," Jim said. "But they're very valuable and helpful, and some are so dedicated. We love them and they're part of our family."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Ranch Burro Donkey Sanctuary

DONKEY FAMILY From left to right, Chile, Polly, Romeo, and Teddy belong to the group of 14 donkeys and one mule at Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary, and are looked after by the Eckfords and some volunteers.

Rancho Burro looks for prior equine management experience from interested candidates, but a sustained zeal for learning can win you the position either way.

"Many people have had experiences with horses when they were kids or had horses. But we don't turn someone away if they don't have experience," Jim said. "If they look like they're really motivated and appear to love the animal, we'd vet them as a valuable volunteer."

Due to the time commitment to donkey care, the Eckfords found the "sweet spot" of volunteer demographics to be SLO County's retired citizens. But irrespective of their life path, the ideal helper for the volunteer-run ranch is enthusiastic.

"These animals really like softness and gentleness from someone. Not hurried or wild kind of movements," Carla said. "But they realize there's a lot of work, too."

Common sense and energy are two other traits sought out by Rancho Burro.

"We don't want someone who is timid, is afraid to engage the donkey and to learn to pick up its hoof and check it with a hoof pick," Jim said.

Donkeys have an average lifespan of 27 to 40 years—a period that can outlast owners who buy or adopt them, according to the Eckfords. Rancho Burro doesn't allow donkey adoptions because its owners found that many people who want to take them home underestimate the level of care needed.

"One of the services we found that we can perform is to set people straight on how much work it is to actually have a donkey, and the fact that they really need two because one donkey can be very, very lonely," Jim said.

They primarily cater their limited space to donkeys who have been mistreated, abandoned, need medical care, or were found homeless. These rescues come in from all corners—the police, animal control officials, and once even from a family member whose hospitalized mother-in-law was compelled to surrender her donkeys.

"Recently, we got a call from the police that said that there was a donkey on Price Canyon Road grieving over his dead friend who was hit by a car," Jim said. "It took us all day to catch him because he was so afraid of people and had a hard life. We've had donkeys from suicides, murders, headed to slaughter, you name it."

Currently, Rancho Burro's 15 equine animals can also be sponsored by community members. Sponsorship amounts start at $35 a month. That money provides the chosen donkey with hay and dietary supplements, regular medical and dental checkups and emergency care, first aid treatment, and hoof care. The ranch isn't open to the public, but sponsors get invited to the site to meet their sponsored donkeys. People can also visit Rancho Burro by making a tour donation.

The Eckfords have symbiotic plans to benefit both donkeys and humans. Volunteer-facilitated donkey therapy is in the pipeline for the new ranch on Righetti Road. They hope to team up with their neighbor who does therapy with horses and learn that skill. Carlen added that they'd like to combine one-on-one counseling for children and developmentally challenged adults with therapy-trained donkeys. That would give the donation-based nonprofit a chance to apply for grants designed for mental health services.

"Donkeys have such interesting personalities," Jim said. "We've seen this often: Being around them gives a person in need—that has some emotional problems—some comfort."

For now, the ranch wants to meet volunteers who are ready to be on "donkey time."

"There's a misconception that they're stubborn, but donkeys are very, very intelligent. A part of the reason is that they think about everything you ask them to do," Carlen said. "You have to be very patient and show them that something is safe for them to do. But also, they learn things very quickly—by you showing them and them trusting you." ∆

Reach Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal at brajagopal@newtimesslo.com.