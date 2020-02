RateBeer announced its official ranking of the best brewers in the world on Feb. 17. Our very own Firestone Walker Brewing Company in Paso jumped up to take the No. 10 position on the list of 100 top brewers, compiled from more than 4.2 million customer and industry reviews with more than 33,000 brewers considered. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is never late for the ball. Send glass slippers to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.