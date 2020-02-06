Raise a glass 

The Paso Robles Wine Industry held its annual dinner Jan. 23, honoring Neil Collins, winemaker and owner of Lone Madrone, proprietor of Bristols Cider, and winemaker and vineyard manager at Tablas Creek Vineyard as the 2019 Wine Industry Person of the Year. The prestigious award praised Collins for his 20-plus years in the wine industry as a dedicated advocate for the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area ... Daou Family Estates has purchased the historic Bank of Italy Building located at 1245 Park St. in downtown Paso. The 15,000-square-foot space will be home to new offices. Permitting will begin this year with the goal of reopening in 2021 to celebrate the building's 100- year anniversary. Δ

