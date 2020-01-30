Raise a glass 

Opolo Vineyards of Paso announced that it earned six gold medals at the prestigious 2020 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition Jan. 10—including a Best of Class award for the 2018 vintage of its iconic Mountain Zinfandel. The winery's 2017 Grand Rouge red blend also earned a Best of Class designation, while four additional wines—the 2017 cabernet sauvignon; 2016 Rhapsody red blend; 2017 Maestro red blend; and 2018 Summit Creek Zinfandel—secured gold medals as well ... Wine speak, held on Jan. 14 to 16 in Atascadero, successfully wrapped up its third annual edition, hosting more than 750 attendees and selling out all special events. Wine Speak expanded with an international flair this year, featuring industry luminaries from both the old and new worlds—including Napa Valley; Rhône Valley, France; Priorat, Spain; Mendoza, Argentina, and elsewhere. Esteemed master sommeliers Chuck Furuya, Fred Dame, Nunzio Alioto, Madeline Triffon, and Emmanuel Kemiji all presented at various panels. The event also hosted eight up-and-coming professionals on scholarship from Dream Big Darling, a nonprofit dedicated to mentoring rising talent in the wine and spirits industry. Also notable at this year's event was Alecia Moore, the famed musical artist, producer, actor, and vintner known as P!nk, who attended several seminars and the Around the World Tasting at Atascadero Lake Pavilion (later to be spotted at Street Side Ale House in A-Town). She attended with winemaker Chad Melville. Her Two Wolves wine project is based in Santa Barbara. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always eating and learning. Send tasty tips to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.