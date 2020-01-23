Raise a glass 

More than 65 judges from across North America tasted and evaluated nearly 6,700 wines from more than 1,000 wineries for the 2020 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. And as of Jan. 10, the results are in: Central Coast wineries fared well at this year's competition. Best of Class awards went to these wineries in SLO County: Chronic Cellars, Robert Hall, Chamisal, Oso Libre, Ecluse, Broken Earth, Halter Ranch, Crooked Path, Thacher, Derby Wine Estates, and Saucelito Canyon. SLO County's small, family-owned Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards was awarded a dozen medals, including winning Best of Class in the category White Blends/$30 and Over for the 2018 Spontaneous Groove. Their 2017 merlot received a double gold (a unanimous vote by all panel members) in the category of Merlot/$27 to $30.99. The 2017 The Kiss, a méthode champenoise sparkling chardonnay, took gold in the category Blanc de Blancs. Santa Barbara County's Rancho Sisquoc took a Best of Class award for their 2017 Santa Barbara County Flood Family Vineyards Cabernet Franc in the category Cab Franc/$30 to $39.99. Δ

