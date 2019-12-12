The Wine History Project launched a new exhibit featuring Gary Eberle and 40 years of winemaking at Eberle Winery in Paso Robles. Gary Eberle has played a major role in helping shape the history of the Paso Robles wine-growing region and is considered a visionary within the industry. The exhibit is now open at the Eberle tasting room, 3810 Highway 46 East in Paso Robles. For more information, visit the winehistoryproject.org or eberlewinery.com ... As 2019 comes to a close, publications across the state and nation are releasing their lists of the best of everything, from music to movies to beverages. Locally that means it's time for us to raise a glass to three Central Coast wineries that made Wine Enthusiast magazine's Enthusiast 100 of 2019, its best-of-the-best list. The magazine ranked the Austin Hope 2017 cabernet sauvignon from Paso Robles at No. 10! "This bottling remains as impressive and delicious as it did upon debut two vintages ago. Aromas of black cherry, hickory smoke, and vanilla cookie lead into a palate of brown sugar, sea salt, caramel, and black-cherry foam all framed by polished tannins and just enough acidity," according to the magazine's tasting notes. The Austin Hope label, part of Hope Family Wines—which includes Treana, Liberty School, and Quest—started in 2000, making small productions of Rhone varieties. Visit the tasting room at 1585 Live Oak Road in Paso, or check out hopefamilywines.com. Just south of SLO, Santa Barbara County is home to two of the magazine's top 100: Holus Bolus' 2017 Presqu'ile Vineyard syrah from the Santa Maria Valley ranked as the magazine's No. 21 pick of the year. The syrah was lauded because it "raises the elegance factor like few others. Snappy raspberry, crumbled hibiscus, and white pepper aromas are pinpointed and lean on the nose. ... Endless sensory fascination." Holus Bolus, founded in 2003, opened a tasting room in Los Olivos at the end of this past September. Check it out at 2905 Grand Ave., or visit thejoyfantastic.com for more info. And the Margerum 2018 Sybarite Sauvignon Blanc, from Happy Canyon, is ranked as No. 60. This wine is noted for its "crisp pear flesh, lemon rind, and white flowers" on the nose and "citrus and Asian pear flavors." Margerum has been around since 2001, producing wine from its estate vineyard as well as other Santa Barbara County vineyards. Visit its winery tasting room in Buellton at 59 Industrial Way, or learn more at margerumwines.com. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is making her top 100 list and checking it twice. Send your favorite rankings to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.