Raise a glass 

Congratulations to Stepladder Creamery in Cambria, the one and only farmstead goat dairy and creamery on the Central Coast, for recently winning the $10,000 Jennifer Bice Artisan Dairy/Cheesemaker Grant ... Vina Robles re-launched its bistro service on Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with new winery chef James Richmond and Director of Hospitality Szymon Piechaczek at the helm. Visitors will be able to pair Vina Robles wines with an expanded menu that reflects Richmond's passion for ultra-local ingredients and sustainable agriculture. Signature dishes on the seasonal menu include burrata with fig jam, bacon, Marcona almonds, white balsamic and pickled pearl onion, and the Vino Robles Burger with VR cab caramelized onions, portobello mushroom, and roasted garlic aioli. Piechaczek has more than 25 years of experience in the food, wine, and hospitality industries. He is also a certified sommelier, holding a WSET Level 2 award in wines. The Vina Robles Hospitality Center is located at 3700 Mill Road, Paso. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is ready for fall feasts. Send seasonal tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.