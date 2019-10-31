Raise a glass 

The results are in for the Paso Robles Children's Museum's Oct. 13 fundraiser Cioppino & Vino cioppino contest. Congratulations go to Chef Kurtis Wright of the Nautical Cowboy at the Carlton Hotel for winning the Judge's Award, and husband-and-wife team chefs Andre and Christina Averseng of Paso Terra for winning the People's Choice Award. Debbie Thomas, owner of Thomas Hill Organics, Lisa Pretty, owner of Pretty Eats and Pretty Media Creations, and Pepper Daniels of KJUG donated their time and tasting talents as judges. The event raised $50,000 to support the museum. Δ

