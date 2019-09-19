Raise a glass 

SLO Brew is debuting a new name and fresh concept, reopening after a California Coastal-style remodel by Basalt Interiors. "The Carrisa by SLO Brew" now has an expanded creek-side dining and a new menu featuring California cuisine, fresh produce, and an array of specialty tacos. An extensive wine list, local beer, and premier cocktails will be available alongside SLO Brewing Co. offerings, ranging from classic SLO Brew beer, Porch Pounder canned wine, Tio Rodrigo micheladas, and Rod & Hammer's SLO Stills whiskey. ... Sea Shell Cellars has a new tasting room in downtown Paso, 840 13th St., suite G. The tasting room features Sea Shell Cellars Winemaker Jeff Strekas' estate-grown wines, seashellcellars.com. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre sells sea shells by the cellar. Send sand dollars to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.