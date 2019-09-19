Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 19, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Raise a glass 

By

SLO Brew is debuting a new name and fresh concept, reopening after a California Coastal-style remodel by Basalt Interiors. "The Carrisa by SLO Brew" now has an expanded creek-side dining and a new menu featuring California cuisine, fresh produce, and an array of specialty tacos. An extensive wine list, local beer, and premier cocktails will be available alongside SLO Brewing Co. offerings, ranging from classic SLO Brew beer, Porch Pounder canned wine, Tio Rodrigo micheladas, and Rod & Hammer's SLO Stills whiskey. ... Sea Shell Cellars has a new tasting room in downtown Paso, 840 13th St., suite G. The tasting room features Sea Shell Cellars Winemaker Jeff Strekas' estate-grown wines, seashellcellars.com. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre sells sea shells by the cellar. Send sand dollars to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The sweet life: Locally-crafted Mehlenbacher's Taffy is a taste of nostalgia Read More

  2. For a cause Read More

  3. Autunno Pizza at Palo Mesa Wood Fired Read More

  4. Seasonal eats Read More

  5. Ode to the waiter:Raw truths from an ex-food server Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation