Raise a glass 

The Wine Enthusiast recently announced that Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins of Ancient Peaks Winery has been named on the magazine's 2019 list of Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers in the wine, beer, and spirits industry. The list will be published in Wine Enthusiast's October edition—with Wittstrom-Higgins featured on the cover. Wittstrom-Higgins was recognized for her achievements in business, mentorship, charity, and community engagement. Δ

