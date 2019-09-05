Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 05, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Raise a glass 

By

The Wine Enthusiast recently announced that Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins of Ancient Peaks Winery has been named on the magazine's 2019 list of Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers in the wine, beer, and spirits industry. The list will be published in Wine Enthusiast's October edition—with Wittstrom-Higgins featured on the cover. Wittstrom-Higgins was recognized for her achievements in business, mentorship, charity, and community engagement. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre has many noble expressions. Send smiles and nods to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. For the owner of Central Coast Brewing in SLO, raising money for ALS research is personal Read More

  2. For a cause Read More

  3. Savor the flavor Read More

  4. Locally grown Read More

  5. Food causes Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation