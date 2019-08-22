Raise a glass 

Congratulations Lusso Della Terra Cellars, 2850 Ranchita Canyon Road, San Miguel, for winning the coveted first place in the People's Choice category at the recent Winemakers' Cookoff in Paso Robles ... Have you been waiting for someone to treat you to a cheeseburger? Then you need to go to the Taste Buds Best Cheese Burger in Paradise Competition, sponsored by Talley Farms and Larder Meat Co. at the Paso Robles Event Center on Aug. 25. All attendees may try the burgers and vote on their favorite cheeseburger or chef. The free event includes entrance to the food and wine expo happening throughout the competition. Just RSVP on the Eventbrite website so they can prepare your buns. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre prefers a double cheeseburger in paradise. Send a side of fries to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.