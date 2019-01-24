Got a News Tip?
January 24, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Raise a glass 

Three cheers for Hope: The Paso Robles wine community recently recognized a man who has "exemplified the spirit of Paso Robles Wine Country with outstanding leadership and vision in promoting the region." That dude? Austin Hope, president and winemaker of Hope Family Wines! He can now add "2018 Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year" to his long list of awards (learn more about Hope Family Wines at hopefamilywines.com) ... Forget everything you thought you knew about bingo. Broken Earth Winery in Paso Robles is turning the game on its head (and offering cheese plates while you play) this Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. Learn more—and check out a slew of fresh, fun 2019 wine events—at pasowine.com. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain loves a hot slice of pizza, especially when it's covered in pasta. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

