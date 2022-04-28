R.A.C.E Matters SLO and SLO International Film Festival co-host short film program, Make Your Move 

In collaboration with the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF), R.A.C.E. Matters SLO will present Make Your Move, a free program of five short films, at the Fremont Theater on Saturday, April 30, at 12:30 p.m. Although admission is free, pre-registration is required to attend. Each of the five films will be available to view virtually between Sunday, May 1, and Sunday, May 8.

Curated by R.A.C.E. Matters SLO, the program features short films that tell "stories about movement and movements—moving through life, moving us forward," according to the SLOIFF website. The five films are Camp Yoshi, Egúngún, The Fourth, Moving Meditation, Not Just a Name.

The Fremont Theater is located at 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Find out more about Make Your Move at slofilmfest.org/events/make-your-move-program. Δ