R.A.C.E. Matters SLO and Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery co-host The Laboratory Series 

The Laboratory Series, a new artist showcase program co-hosted by R.A.C.E. Matters SLO and the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery, kicks off with its first webinar through Zoom on July 23, from 5 to 6 p.m. The event will include a performance and Q-and-A conversation with featured artists Ayana Evans and Tsedaye Makonnen.

Evans is a New York City-based artist who uses her artworks to pursue how her conscious body is perceived as it operates in "artistic and social sphere," according to press materials. After getting her Bachelor of Arts degree in visual arts from Brown University, Evans went on to receive an Master of Fine Arts degree in painting from Temple University.

Evans often tackles themes of race, gender, and sexuality in her performance art pieces, including with Makonnen, her longtime collaborator. Makonnen is an interdisciplinary artist who uses her various studio, curatorial, and research projects to examine "her identity as a daughter of Ethiopian immigrants and a Black American woman, as well as her experience as a doula and a mother," according to press materials.

For more info on The Laboratory Series, visit racemattersslo.org. Δ