In the most recent edition of New Times, John Asbaugh quotes scriptures from a Christian book, immediately marginalizing and othering a significant portion of the community that does not believe in what he does, as well as relegating his opinion piece to irrelevancy ("Advocate to your city, county, or Congress member about just, true, honorable things," Jan. 26).

Whether New Times prints this letter will inform me on which side the bread is buttered, so to speak.

William Fritch

Morro Bay