Pushing for equality: Supreme Court ruling grants Civil Rights Act protections to the LGBTQ-plus community, while new Trump administration rule reverts federal definition of ‘sex’ back to traditional gender roles 

In our annual Pride issue, find stories about how the Gala Pride and Diversity Center celebrated Pride Month during the pandemic and how Planned Parenthood of the Central Coast continues to provide gender affirming care; a Trump administration ruling that reverses Obama-era LGBTQ-plus health care coverage protections and what the Supreme Court of the United States’ recent discrimination ruling means; a peek at unrest L.A. in the days leading to the Stonewall Riots; and a rally in Lompoc bringing awareness to transgender individuals who are killed violently.
—Camillia Lanham