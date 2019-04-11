Purple crush 

Grape info: The California Department of Food and Agriculture had to reschedule the release of crop reports due to what the U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture called a "lapse in federal funding" (read: government shutdown). Because the agency couldn't collect data or issue reports, the California Grape Crush Report was released on April 10 and the California Acreage Report will be released on April 19. In a statement sent out before the crush report's release, Turrentine Brokerage said that a very mild summer led to larger than average yields per acre, particularly on the coast, and "likely led to a record 2018 crop," which combined with lower contract prices for grapes in many areas of the state. ... The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County launched a new exhibit featuring Gary Eberle and his 40 years of making wine at Eberle Winery in Paso Robles. Eberle is know for planting the first commercial vineyard of syrah in 1975 and working to establish Paso as a top wine-producing region. Visit the exhibit and grab a taste of Eberle's cabernet in the tasting room at 3810 Highway 46 East. In March, Eberle received the Robert Mondavi Wine and Food Award from the Collins College of Hospitality Management at Cal Poly Pomona (for more info, visit winehistoryproject.org) ... The third annual Calcareous Winemakers Dinner benefitting the Paso Robles Library is happening on May 4 at 6:30 p.m. A four-course meal paired with wine and hilltop views of the Central Coast sounds pretty good, right? Tickets are $100, and proceeds support the library. Tickets can be purchased at the Friends of the Paso Robles Library Gift Store (1000 Spring St. in Paso) or at eventbrite.com (call (805) 238-5562 or email pasorobleslibraryfoundation@gmail.com for more info) ... The 15th annual Taste of Pismo wine and culinary event comes to Dinosaur Caves Park on April 27 from noon to 4 p.m. General admission tickets are $70; find all the tickets through the Pismo Chamber of Commerce (pismochamber.com) or eventbrite.com. Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham likes fries with her duck fat. Send comments to clanham@newtimesslo.com.