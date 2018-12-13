Got a News Tip?
December 13, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Public art installation in SLO seeks artists 

By

UNLOCK 2019, an upcoming public art installation hosted by Dwellinart Gallery in SLO, is seeking artists to apply for inclusion. Applicants are given a list of words to choose a single word from, which they are asked to illustrate thematically. Applications are due Dec. 21 and artists will be notified if their work has been selected by Dec. 24.

A surveillance camera will be on site to monitor the installation and broadcast it on the UNLOCK 2019 Facebook page. Selected artists may also choose to have their works up for a silent auction, where $25 from any sold work will be donated to ARTS Obispo.

Applicants are asked to submit images of their work with a brief bio and statement by email to artistsunlock2019@gmail.com. Call (805) 550-3878 or visit ackermanarts.com for the application form and more information. Δ

