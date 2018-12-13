Public art installation in SLO seeks artists 

UNLOCK 2019, an upcoming public art installation hosted by Dwellinart Gallery in SLO, is seeking artists to apply for inclusion. Applicants are given a list of words to choose a single word from, which they are asked to illustrate thematically. Applications are due Dec. 21 and artists will be notified if their work has been selected by Dec. 24.

A surveillance camera will be on site to monitor the installation and broadcast it on the UNLOCK 2019 Facebook page. Selected artists may also choose to have their works up for a silent auction, where $25 from any sold work will be donated to ARTS Obispo.

Applicants are asked to submit images of their work with a brief bio and statement by email to artistsunlock2019@gmail.com. Call (805) 550-3878 or visit ackermanarts.com for the application form and more information. Δ