PRYAF to dedicate new art room to late teacher 

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation (PRYAF) and the family of Danielle Valenzuela are raising funds to support a new art room as part of the foundation's ongoing expansion project. The room is to be dedicated to the memory of Valenzuela, a PRYAF art teacher and volunteer for many years.

"With her easygoing demeanor and witty humor, she brought joy to all in her presence," a statement from the PRYAF read. "She will be missed by so many friends and students, but her influence will always live on through the walls of our school."

Those interested in donating funds to support the new art room can visit the fundraiser's GoFundMe page. Call (805) 238-5825 or visit pryaf.org for more information. Δ