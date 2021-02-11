Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 11, 2021 News

Protester facing charges asks court to enforce judge's order against DA 

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM - ENFORCEMENT The SLO County DA's Office is accused of not complying with a SLO County Superior Court judge's ruling that ordered the office to produce documents relating to the case against seven local protesters facing criminal charges.
  • File Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • ENFORCEMENT The SLO County DA's Office is accused of not complying with a SLO County Superior Court judge's ruling that ordered the office to produce documents relating to the case against seven local protesters facing criminal charges.

One of seven Black Lives Matter protesters facing criminal charges accused the San Luis Obispo District Attorney's Office of not complying with a superior court judge's order.

"Enforcement and sanctions are necessary to send a message to the prosecuting agencies that the superior court's orders are serious, and they are not to be ignored—the courts must be respected," Attorney Brian Ford said in a press release.

Ford is defending Robert Lastra Jr., the only protester facing a felony in connection with a July 2020 demonstration that blocked traffic on Highway 101. The District Attorney's Office charged Lastra with felony vandalism and a false imprisonment misdemeanor on top of violating the personal liberty of a driver.

In a Dec. 11, 2020, ruling on the case, SLO Superior Court Judge Matthew Guerrero ordered the District Attorney's Office to produce any documentation referring to the case against seven local Black Lives Matter protesters facing criminal charges. Ford said the office has yet to produce the documents and filed a Feb. 8 motion in on behalf of Lastra seeking enforcement of the December ruling.

"Judge Guerrero found clear conflicts of interest in the District Attorney's Office, so he must be firewalled from the case. This is a matter of professional ethics and consitutional law," Ford said in the release.

Guerrero's ruling, made on the grounds of a "clear conflict of interest", disqualified the District Attorney's Office from prosecuting Tianna Arata, Marcus Montgomery, Amman Asfaw, and Joshua Powell, as well as Lastra Jr., Sam Grocott, and Jerad Hill. The cases would default to the California Attorney General's Office, which appealed the order. The ruling also approved the defense's request for any forms referring the cases for prosecution and other documentation of the District Attorney's Office's decision-making process.

Ford said that those documents would disclose whether the prosecution was discriminatory or unlawfully prosecuted racial minorities, Black people, members of Black political organizations, members of any Black Lives Matter organizations, or people affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Feb. 8 motion accuses the District Attorney's Office and the Attorney General's Office of failing to produce the documents and asks the court for any lawful order it deems appropriate.

SLO County Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth told New Times that the California attorney general and the District Attorney's Office have appealed Judge Guerrero's ruling—the separate appeals were filed on Jan. 8.

"I cannot comment specifically on the nature of the allegations within [Brian Ford's] pleadings. As evident from Mr. Ford's pleadings, he himself appears to be uncertain of which entity is responsible for production discovery. This will all be litigated in court. Discovery will be provided in accordance with the law. There is no stated deadline on the order itself," Dobroth said.

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Health and Wellness 2021: COVID-19 has impacted people physically and mentally, changing the way we eat, cope, and exercise
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. SLO County gets $7.7 million from FEMA for COVID-19 vaccine clinics Read More

  2. Paso Robles residents might see sewer rate increase Read More

  3. Los Alamos residents still worried about impacts of proposed parcel split Read More

  4. Halcyon Store and Post Office to close on March 15 Read More

  5. SLO's iconic Thursday night farmers' market won't be back anytime soon, but others in the county are still up and running Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation