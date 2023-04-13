In a political circus, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is prosecuting Donald Trump for his $130,000 payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels to prevent her from disclosing their affair. Not surprisingly, many Democrats are gleeful and practically wetting themselves with delight at seeing Trump doing the perp walk, even without handcuffs.

To the Democrats, this prosecution is like taking drugs. An exhilarating high, but likely to produce a painful hangover and long-lingering consequences. Bragg is an extreme progressive, elected by a notoriously liberal constituency, prosecuting a conservative former president for a dubious crime that other prosecutors declined. This might be the time for Democrats to step back and reconsider whether or not this prosecution is in their best interests. While it pleases the Trump-haters, they should consider how it appears to centrist voters, as well as the probable outcome and how it may impact them in the future.

The facts are pretty straightforward. Trump had a sexual affair with pom star Stormy Daniels, she threatened to go public and expose the affair and was paid $130,000 in hush money. During the 2016 election, she decided she could make even more money by selling her story and chose to renege on the deal. Represented by now-imprisoned shyster Daniel Avenatti, she unsuccessfully sued to be released from the nondisclosure agreement.

Trump's problems arise from the payoff, which was paid by Trump attorney Michael Cohen from his personal funds. A payment was made by The Trump Organization to Cohen in apparent reimbursement and listed in corporate records as "legal expenses." Bragg is prosecuting Trump for allegedly falsifying business records, a misdemeanor which he is trying to turn into a felony by claiming a conspiracy, fraud, or violation of election law.

While lots of fun for Democrats, the political optics of the prosecution are poor. This was a payoff to a blackmailer, and yet the blackmailer has never been prosecuted. The money paid came from Trump's business. The charges are so weak that both the former Manhattan District Attorney, Democrat Cy Vance, and the U.S. Department of Justice declined to pursue charges. It is a minor crime with no victims, hardly the sort of thing that offends the public, and Bragg was declined far more serious crimes.

It is driven by political calculations and antipathy toward Trump.

Bragg's extreme politics are likely to become the focus. Like the San Francisco District Attorney who was recently sacked by voters, Bragg also ran on a progressive platform of refusing to prosecute "low level crimes." He made national headlines when he charged a 61-year-old grandfather bodega clerk with murder for the defensive stabbing of a much younger Black man who attacked him during a theft attempt, holding him on a $500,000 bond before public outrage forced him to drop the charges.

Here Bragg is playing to his political base, but the public is likely to see it as an attack by the Democratic Party generally, especially in view of the two unsuccessful impeachments and their usual hysterics over everything Trump.

This self-indulgent attack on political norms may be viscerally satisfying, but stunts for momentary advantage often backfire. Recall Harry Reid's use of the "nuclear option" to drop the 60-vote requirement to beat a Senate filibuster so that he could force through some of President Obama's judicial appointments over Republican opposition. As a result, Trump was later able to appoint three SCOTUS justices without any input from Democrats, turning the court conservative. Was it worth it?

The Republicans suffered historical losses in 1998 following their impeachment of Bill Clinton, despite unequivocal evidence of a felony.

Republican retribution is likely. For example, the Biden family's dealings with Chinese and Ukrainian business interests could use some scrutiny. Biden also took classified documents home. Are you prepared to see Joe in handcuffs shuffling in and out of the courthouse in Cow Plop, Oklahoma, or some other red venue? Lots of prominent Democrats have lots of exposure on more serious crimes. Once you abandon political norms, everything is on the table. Payback can be a real bitch.

A former president is not above prosecution for breaking the law, and possibly Trump is guilty of some serious crimes. If there is clear proof that he participated in planning the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress, he should be prosecuted. But the crime should be serious and the evidence clear and unequivocal. If we are to avoid becoming another banana republic using prison to sideline opposition leaders, we will have to limit ourselves to the most serious and provable crimes, or half of the country will see prosecutions as a naked power play to be avenged at the next opportunity.

I don't like Trump and would otherwise be happy to see him sidelined. He is the one Republican who could lose to Biden in 2024. But this prosecution will take us to where we don't want to go. Show a little self-control. Δ

John Donegan is a retired attorney in Pismo Beach, who feels like the guy who has to tell the frat party that the stripper didn't show and the keg just ran dry. Send a reply for publication to letters@newtimesslo.com.